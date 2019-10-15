Watertown man accused of stealing from store
Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a cordless blower and pair of tin snips from White’s Lumber.

City police charged Cory W. Weston, 32, of 17831 County Route 65, with petit larceny at 11:32 a.m. Friday at 344 N. Colorado Ave.

Mr. Weston was released with an appearance ticket to city court.

