WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a cordless blower and pair of tin snips from White’s Lumber.
City police charged Cory W. Weston, 32, of 17831 County Route 65, with petit larceny at 11:32 a.m. Friday at 344 N. Colorado Ave.
Mr. Weston was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
