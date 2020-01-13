WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly stealing another man’s grill from the front porch of his Winslow Street residence on Thursday.
City police arrested Steven W. LaClair, 52, of 226 Francis St., and charged him with petit larceny 12:06 p.m. at the 500 block of Washington St.
Mr. LaClair was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
