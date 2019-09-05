WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after he was allegedly found stealing $212.73 in merchandise from Walmart and in possession of five glassine envelopes of heroin Friday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged William J. Murphy, 39, of 629 Olive St., with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny at 8:52 p.m. at the store.
He is scheduled to appear Sept. 12 in town court.
