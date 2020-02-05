WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a skateboard from a Mill Street residence in September.
City police arrested Brandon M. Cronce, 28, of 32 Maywood Terrace, and charged him with misdemeanor petit larceny at 7:38 p.m. Saturday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Cronce was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.
