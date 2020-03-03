WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly threatening to stab his wife on Friday.
City police arrested Henry R. Carter, 37, of 914 Remington St., and charged him with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felony first-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, a violation, at 7:19 p.m. Friday at 697 Bronson St.
Police said Mr. Carter allegedly punched his wife, Samantha Carter, in the face during a domestic incident. By allegedly threatening to stab his wife, police said Mr. Carter violated a refrain from order of protection against him.
Mr. Carter was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court on Saturday. He was previously convicted of an unspecified crime on March 5, 2019, police said.
