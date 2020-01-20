WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly trapping a woman in a closet during a domestic dispute Sunday.
City police arrested Christopher A. Riley, 29, 73 Public Square, apt. 2, and charged him with misdemeanor second-degree unlawful imprisonment, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment, a violation, at 8:05 p.m. at a residence.
In addition to pushing Eliza-Beth Terry into a closet and holding the door shut, police said Mr. Riley broke her bathroom door.
Mr. Riley was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
