WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly violating an order of protection by striking the protected party in the chest, body and face multiple times on Sept. 4.
City police charged Travon T. Felton, 24, 128 S. Meadow St., apt. 2, with second-degree harassment at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Felton was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
