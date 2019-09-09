WATERTOWN — A Watertown man previously convicted of first-degree criminal contempt faces charges after allegedly violating a protection order by spending time with the protected party.
City police charged Cory A. Merritt, 27, of 232 W. Main St., Apt. 47, with aggravated criminal contempt at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 128 W. Main. St.
Mr. Merritt was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
