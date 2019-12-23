WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly violating an order of protection and fleeing from officers on foot Friday.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Kevin T. Maguire, 32, of 17193 County Route 156, with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest at 5:05 p.m. at a residence.
Deputies said Mr. Maguire allegedly refused to leave the residence despite having a stay away order of protection issued against him.
Mr. Maguire was arraigned at town court and remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
He was held on $1,000 cash bail.
