WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly stealing a $450 jacket in December at the Downtown YMCA.
City police arrested John A. Lowden Jr., 34, 409 Academy St., apt. 4, and charged him with petit larceny at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Lowden was held pending arraignment in city court.
