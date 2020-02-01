WATERTOWN — Angelo R. Dileonardo, 29, Watertown, was charged this week after he allegedly injured a 3-year-old child in November 2019.
Mr. Dileonardo was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release issued Saturday by state police. He was issued a ticket to appear in town of Pamelia court on Feb. 20.
