WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly scaring and being unable to care for an 11-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy because he was intoxicated.
City police charged Joshua N. Roshia, 36, of 389 Pawling St., Apt. A, with acting in a manner injurious to a child and resisting arrest at 4:15 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Police said Mr. Roshia also pulled his arms away from officers attempting to handcuff him during his arrest.
Mr. Joshua was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.