WATERTOWN — Kenneth W. Miller, 39, of 148 Maywood Terrace, faces a half dozen charges after he allegedly slapped a 3-year-old child and threw a full Gatorade bottle at a woman’s head.
City police said that at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Mr. Miller allegedly slapped the 3-year-old in the face, knocking the child off his bike during a domestic incident at his Maywood Terrace residence. Police also allege he threw the full Gatorade bottle at April Kleppang during the incident, striking her in the face. Both alleged offenses violated a valid “refrain from” order of protection issued out of Rome City Court.
Mr. Miller allegedly pulled a 52-inch TV from the wall and smashed it on the ground. He also damaged a Keurig machine, Air-fryer and microwave when he cut the power cords during the incident, police said.
Mr. Miller was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. The governmental obstruction charge arose after Mr. Miller allegedly obstructed officers from completing his arrest processing when he refused to have his fingerprints photographs taken.
Mr. Miller was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.