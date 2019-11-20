WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly striking a woman with a guitar Sunday.
City police charged Joshua J.J. Johnson, 41, 525 Olive St., apt. lower, with felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, a violation, at 2:49 a.m. at residence. Mr. Johnson was previously convicted of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on March 4
Mr. Johnson was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment.
