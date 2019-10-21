WATERTOWN — A Watertown man and woman face charges after allegedly failing to provide proper sustenance to three dogs, which were found without food and water and exhibiting signs of severe malnutrition.
City police charged Javante L. Speights, 24, and Skylar N. Wilson, 21, both of 310 S. Pleasant St., with overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Mr. Speights and Ms. Wilson turned themselves in to police at the public safety building. Ms. Wilson was released to military police. Mr. Speights was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
