WATERTOWN — City police have charged Christopher D. York, 36, with second-degree arson, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into a large pile of burning garbage on the porch of 525 Olive St.
The city manager’s information report states that at around 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 1, patrols responded to the Olive Street address and found a large pile of burning garbage.
