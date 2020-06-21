WATERTOWN — Robert J. Dalton, 33, of 620 State St., Apt 3, was charged with second degree harassment on Friday at 11:35 p.m. at by Watertown city police. Police say that Mr. Dalton shoved Shalea E. Ritter against a wall and wrapped his arm around her head. Mr. Dalton was held in the city jail pending an arraignment via Skype video call.
Watertown man arrested after shoving, holding woman’s head
