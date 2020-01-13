WATERTOWN — City police arrested Mark R. Perrault, 25, of 1106 Coffeen St., apt. 2, at 11:48 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Stone Street, on charges of driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Mr. Perrault was released with a uniform traffic ticket returnable to city court.
