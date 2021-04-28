WATERTOWN — City police recently made their first arrest of possessing more than three ounces of marijuana since the drug became legal to adults.
Tajemar M. Brandon, 25, of 224 Sherman St. 1, was charged by city police with unlawful possession of cannabis, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic violations.
During a traffic stop on Saturday, April 17, Mr. Brandon was allegedly possessing 11.31 ounces of marijuana in a vehicle he was driving down Massey Street.
According to a police report, an officer observed Mr. Brandon throwing something out the window as they attempted to pull him over, which led to the discovery of the remaining cannabis.
He was arrested, transported to jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
