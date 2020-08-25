WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shooting paintballs at an apartment house on Union Street.
City police charged Tajemar M. Brandon, 25, of 354 South Hycliff Drive, Apt. D, with fourth-degree criminal mischief after they say he shot paintballs at an apartment house at 134 Union St.
According to a release from city police, Mr. Brandon shot at the house at about 9:47 p.m. on Sunday, causing damage to the inside of the building.
City police are investigating a number of reports that homes, cars and at least two people across the city have been shot at with paintballs. Det. Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue said police received complaints from four individuals in the city on Saturday that their houses and cars were shot at with light blue paintballs.
The Watertown Daily Times building was also shot at with paintballs on Saturday evening.
Lt. Donoghue said police were looking for a gray Chrysler 300 with black rims and tinted windows.
According to the release, police found Mr. Brandon outside of his residence at 223 Sherman St., where they found a gray Chrysler 300, which was towed back to the county’s public safety building for investigation.
Mr. Brandon was processed and issued an appearance ticket for the City of Watertown Court on Oct. 6.
Police are asking anyone with information about paintball-related crimes over this past weekend to contact the department at 315-782-2233.
