RODMAN — A Fort Drum man is in critical but stable condition after a stabbing incident at a bonfire party in the Tug Hill State Forest early Sunday morning.
At about 1:07 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and state police responded to reports of a stabbing said to have occurred in the town of Rodman near Babbitt’s Corners Drive.
Upon arriving at the scene, sheriff’s deputies and troopers “identified evidence corroborating the reports” of a stabbing, a release from the sheriff’s office stated.
The stabbing victim, identified as Trevion K. Hale, 20, of Fort Drum, was taken from the scene to Samaritan Medical Center by private vehicle. Mr. Hale was later transferred to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where he underwent surgery for a stab wound to the neck. Mr. Hale is in critical but stable condition at this time.
Earlier Sunday, the sheriff’s office charged Nicholas K. Monroe, 21, of Watertown, with first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing.
Mr. Monroe was arraigned through virtual arraignment and held on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond with a Jefferson County Court preliminary hearing set for 10:00 a.m. July 1.
Sheriff’s deputies and detectives were assisted at the scene by Watertown City Police, state police, state Department of Environmental Conservation Police and state Forest Rangers.
