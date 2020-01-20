WATERTOWN — State police arrested Xavier M. Kyle, 26, of Watertown, and charged him with third-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny at 9:45 a.m. Sunday at the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Route 3.
One of the petit larceny charges against Mr. Kyle pertains to a larceny incident that occurred in November.
Mr. Kyle was released on his own recognizance with appearance tickets.
At the same time they arrested Mr. Kyle at the thrift store, state police officers also charged Anthony S. Bidwell, 25, of Watertown, with petit larceny. Mr. Bidwell was released with an appearance ticket.
Further details were not provided by state police.
