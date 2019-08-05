WATERTOWN — City police charged Jonathan W. R. Dugin, 33, of 710 Hancock St., upper apartment, with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment at 6:14 p.m. Friday at his residence. Police said Mr. Dugin violated a refrain from order of protection when he allegedly spat in the protected party’s face.
Mr. Dugin was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
