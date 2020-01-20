WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges when, while he has a refrain from order of protection issued against him, he allegedly drove the protected party’s car without permission.
City police arrested Dylan J. Webb, 28, of 520 Stone St., and charged him with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle at 9:47 a.m. Saturday at 595 W. Main St.
Police said by using Marlene Gowning’s car after she told him not to, Mr. Webb also violated a refrain from order of protection issued against him.
Mr. Webb was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
