WATERTOWN — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Brian E. LaPierre, 32, of 17553 County Route 156, with first-degree criminal contempt at 2:06 p.m. Nov. 12 at the County Office Building.
Deputies said Mr. LaPierre violated a stay away order of protection when he called the protected party. Mr. LaPierre was previously convicted of first-degree criminal contempt on Aug. 23, 2018.
Mr. LaPierre was released with an appearance ticket to Town Court.
