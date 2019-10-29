WATERTOWN — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Cleo E. Vaughns, 25, of 722 W. Main St., Watertown, with first-degree criminal contempt at 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 23442 Route 37, Pamelia.
Deputies said Mr. Vaughns violated a stay away order of protection by entering the home of the protected party, Makenzie Roberts.
Mr. Vaughns was previously convicted of criminal contempt twice.
