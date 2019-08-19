WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly staying in a woman’s apartment despite being told to leave several times.
City police charged Dustin J. Christopher, 36, of 118 Gale St., with second-degree criminal trespass at 9:42 p.m. Sunday at residence.
He was held pending arraignment in City Court.
