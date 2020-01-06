WATERTOWN — City police charged Donald G. Bedore, 53, of 414 Clay St., apt. 4, with driving while ability impaired by drugs at 8:48 p.m. Sunday at 1170 Water St.
Mr. Bedore was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
Further details were not provided by city police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.