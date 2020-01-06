WATERTOWN — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies charged Samuel Herrera, 44, 1656 State St., with misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at 22505 Eacho Drive.
Deputies also charged him with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Mr. Herrera was released with uniform traffic tickets.
