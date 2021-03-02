MASSENA — A Watertown man was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday afternoon after state police responded to a report of an overturned bucket truck on Route 37 in the town of Massena.
State police charged Adam R. Warner, 30, after he was allegedly found to have a blood alcohol content, or BAC, of 0.14%. State law says a BAC of 0.08% or higher constitutes intoxication.
Police said Mr. Warner was driving eastbound on Route 37 in a 2020 International bucket truck owned by Global Rental Company Inc., Indianapolis, Ind., when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the north shoulder of the road, causing the vehicle to spin and ultimately flip onto its passenger side.
Mr. Warner and two passengers, Cody A. Pernice, 31, of Massena, and Bryan A. Bicknell, 28, of Potsdam, suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
He will answer the charge at a later date in Massena Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.