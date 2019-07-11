WATERTOWN — City police on Wednesday charged Aaron D. Carr, 43, of 1221 Faichney Drive, with felony driving while intoxicated — prior conviction within 10 years, felony operating a motor vehicle with over 0.08 percent blood alcohol content and misdemeanor aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was also cited for failing to have his license and for dim lights, both infractions.
Police stopped Mr. Carr driving a 2014 Ford Focus west on the 700 block of Arsenal Street at 1:54 a.m. They charge that his blood alcohol content was 0.22 percent, with 0.08 being the legal limit for intoxication and 0.18 the limit for aggravated intoxication while driving. Mr. Carr was convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2013.
Mr. Carr was processed at the Metro Jefferson Public Safety Building and released on appearance tickets returnable to City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.