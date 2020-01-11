ALEXANDRIA BAY — State police charged Xavier M. Kyle, 26, Watertown, with felony fourth-degree grand larceny at 11:18 a.m. Wednesday at the state police barracks.
Mr. Kyle was also charged with four counts of misdemeanor petit larceny in the towns of Watertown and Pamelia prior to receiving the grand larceny charge.
He was issued multiple appearance tickets.
Further details were not provided by state police.
