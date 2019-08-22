WATERTOWN — A Watertown man was charged with a felony driving under the influence of drugs, according to state police.
Steven L. Tabor, 29, of Hamlin Street, was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor driving while under the influence of drugs, according to the arrest report.
At about 12:30 p.m., troopers were called to 20181 State Route 3 after Mr. Tabor allegedly drove into a mailbox and his car “came to rest against a neighbor’s house.”
After officers located Mr. Tabor and charges were filed, he was arraigned in Watertown Town Court and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond bail.
He is scheduled to appear in town court again on Aug. 29.
