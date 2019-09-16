WATERTOWN — A city man faces a felony charge in connection with a summer shoplifting incident Sept. 12, state police said.
Matthew A. Tousley, 38, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny of property valued at greater than $1,000.
According to the police public information report, the shoplifting incident that led to the arrest was reported at 5:20 p.m. July 22.
Mr. Tousley was held on $5,000 cash bail.
The incident is under investigation and no further information was provided.
