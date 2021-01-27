WATERTOWN — A city man faces drug and weapon possession charges after members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task allege he had heroin, cocaine and a sawed-off shotgun at a storage unit in the town of Watertown.
Daniel J. Borg, 42, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession.
The task force said in a release that at about 2 p.m. Friday it conducted a search of a motor vehicle and storage unit at 21187 Coffeen Street. Detectives said the storage unit was leased to Mr. Borg and that he was operating a vehicle in the vicinity of the unit.
Detectives said 325 grams of Molly, or Ecstasy, along with 534 glassine envelopes containing suspected heroin, a small amount of cocaine, a sawed-off .410 shotgun with a pistol grip and $2,342 in cash were seized from the vehicle and storage unit.
Detectives said Mr. Borg’s arrested following a several weeks’ investigation in which information was developed alleging that he was using the storage unit to store narcotics and the vehicle to transport drugs. The task force was assisted in its search by the city police department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives said Mr. Borg had been out on bond for prior drug charges unrelated to the current investigation. He was arraigned by video in Town Court and was ordered held without bail due to prior felony convictions.
The investigation continues, according to detectives, and additional charges are pending.
