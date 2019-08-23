The following were charged with driving while intoxicated and related offenses:
Kody S. Roberson, 21, of 15675 Eimicke Place, building six, apt. 202, was charged by city police at 2:47 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Armstrong Place.
Mr. Roberson’s blood alcohol content was reported at 0.16 percent.
Under state law, a BAC of 0.08 percent or more constitutes DWI.
Police additionally charged him with driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
