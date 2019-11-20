WATERTOWN — City police charged Henry G. Plitt III, 25, of 108 N. Rutland St., upper apartment, with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at 2:06 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of State Street.
Police said Mr. Plitt fought another man on the sidewalk in front of a large crowd.
Mr. Plitt was released into military custody and given an appearance ticket to City Court.
