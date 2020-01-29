WATERTOWN — A Watertown man faces charges after allegedly entering and unlawfully remaining at a Bronson Street home Saturday.
City police arrested Simbarashe Damba, 22, of 806 Burchard St., apt. 8, and charged him with misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree harassment, a violation, at 11:51 p.m. at 1024 Bronson St. Police said in addition to unlawfully entering 1024 Bronson St., he allegedly shoved and tried to hit an occupant in the dwelling, Franklin Mazzei.
Mr. Damba was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.
