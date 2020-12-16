WATERTOWN — One man was arrested Tuesday morning after officers allegedly found what appeared to be methamphetamine-making materials and ammunition for an assault rifle in his home while executing a bench warrant.
At about 10 a.m., members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force were called to assist city police with a drug and weapons investigation. Officers arrested Justin P. Stiles, 41, on a bench warrant for unrelated charges at his home, 661 Factory St., where they allegedly saw the drug-making materials and assault rifle magazine.
An investigation led to a search warrant being executed at the home. Task force members would go on to seize the drug-making materials, four ounces of liquid containing meth and a 30-round magazine for an assault rifle.
Mr. Stiles was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and the bench warrant charge for petit larceny.
He was arraigned virtually, then remanded to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.