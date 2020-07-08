WATERTOWN — A Watertown man is charged with possessing heroin after a business owner allegedly observed him making a drug deal in front of a Bradley Street store.
Members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force arrested Robert E Brown, 42, on charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The owner of the General Store called police after witnessing alleged drug transactions in front of his Bradley Street business over a couple of days and called police, according to the task force.
After going to the business, members of the drug task force verified the caller’s concern by witnessing what were believed to be hand-to-hand drug sales, they said.
While attempting to speak with Mr. Brown, a short foot chase ensued and he was eventually caught in the 500 block of Meade Street, the drug task force said.
During the pursuit, Mr. Brown allegedly tried to get rid of the drugs by throwing them away, but the items were recovered.
The following items were seized from the suspect: $102.00 in U.S. currency and a counterfeit $100 dollar bill; 124 glassine envelopes of suspected heroin; a small amount of suspected methamphetamine; a suboxone strip; and several hypodermic needles.
Mr. Brown was arraigned in City Court and held without bail, based on his past criminal history. As the investigation continues, additional charges are pending.
The city Police Department assisted during this investigation.
