WATERTOWN — A city man faces up to three years in state prison after admitting Tuesday in Jefferson County Court that he possessed methamphetamine.
Robert D. Dusharm Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged with possessing more than a half-ounce of methamphetamine July 20 at a Winslow Street residence.
He also admitted violating probation by committing the new crime. He was serving five years’ probation imposed in County Court in June, also for a fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance conviction, again for having methamphetamine.
He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 18 to three years in prison, followed by an additional three years of supervision upon his release. Judge Kim H. Martusewicz will mandate that he serve his sentence in the prison system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a military-style rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
In other court activity Tuesday:
Randy L. Durham Jr., 36, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served and five years’ probation after pleading guilty July 1 to fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He admitted that on Jan. 17 in Watertown he possessed a credit card stolen from Gerald Flynn. He was ordered to pay $2,033 in restitution.
Travis F. Perkins, 22, LaFargeville, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief. He had been accused of damaging vehicles belonging to John Largett by scraping them with a metal object on June 24, 2018, in the town of Lorraine. He was subsequently sentenced Tuesday to a one-year conditional discharge.
In court activity Wednesday:
Kara L. Garnsey, 24, Clayton, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree robbery and a single count of second-degree promoting prison contraband. She was accused of forcibly stealing money and property from Marcus Megan and Michael Heisler on March 15 at a Factory Street residence. Mr. Heisler was struck during the incident, according to court documents. She was also charged with possessing Suboxone at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on March 26. She is expected to be sentenced Nov. 6 to an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and five years’ probation.
Michael E. Swanson, 24, Carthage, was sentenced to time served at the PSB and five years’ probation after pleading guilty July 19 to second-degree attempted forgery. He admitted to attempting to obtain more percocets than he was initially prescribed on Feb. 1 in Carthage.
Brittiany V. Thorp, 42, Sackets Harbor, was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $95,961 in restitution after pleading guilty July 2 to third-degree grand larceny. She admitted to acquiring more than $50,000 in benefits from the Jefferson County Department of Social Services by filing documents with false information between July 2008 and June 2017.
Joseph Gerstenschlager, 31, address not available, was arraigned on counts of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree falsifying business records. The charges were contained in a grand jury indictment unsealed in court.
It is alleged that between November 2015 and December 2015 in Watertown he stole more than $3,000 from AM Service Tech LLC. According to the indictment, he stole the property during his course of employment as owner of Great Northern Construction and caused false entries to made in the business records of AM Service Tech. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.