WATERTOWN — A city man was charged with two felonies for pulling a knife on another man during an argument.
Aaron S. Whitmore, 35, State Route 12, was charged with felony second-degree assault with the intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, misdemeanor second-degree menacing with a weapon and a second degree harassment with physical contact violation by the city police.
On July 8 at about 12:30 a.m. Mr. Whitmore allegedly tried to cut the victim, Jordan Savage, with a knife during an argument.
Mr. Whitmore had a previous conviction on May 2, 2018, causing the charge for allegedly having a weapon to be a felony.
The arrest report also alleges that Mr. Whitmore “intentionally kicked [the victim] several times when he was on the ground.”
According to the arrest report, Mr. Whitmore was held at the Jefferson County Jail until his arraignment in the Watertown City Court.
