WATERTOWN — A state appellate court has reversed a Watertown man’s murder conviction stemming from a 2017 altercation on Moulton Street and ordered a new trial in the matter.
Christopher Swem, 36, has been serving a 24-year to life sentence at Attica Correctional Facility after being convicted at Jefferson County Court trial in July 2018 of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.
Swem was convicted of causing the death of Shawndell Anderson, 30, Syracuse, after a fight erupted at a party at 220 Moulton St. over a broken television set on Aug. 19, 2017. Mr. Anderson was stabbed five times in the chest.
Swem appealed the conviction to the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, claiming, among other things, that the jury should have been given a “circumstantial evidence” instruction. If a jury can infer from circumstantial evidence that a defendant is guilty, it can return a guilty verdict based on circumstantial evidence.
However, under state penal law, juries should be instructed that if there is “a reasonable hypothesis from the proven facts consistent with the defendant’s innocence, then you must find the defendant not guilty” in cases involving circumstantial evidence.
The appellate court found that there were multiple ongoing fights at 220 Moulton St. on the night Mr. Anderson was killed and that Mr. Anderson was involved in physical altercations with at least two other partygoers. One of the wounds he suffered was almost five inches deep, meaning that the blade of the knife used must have been at least five inches long, according to the appellate judges.
The court said none of the witnesses who observed Swem fighting with Mr. Anderson saw anything in Swem’s hand during the fight and no blood was discovered in the room in which the two had fought.
The court wrote in its decision that all of the evidence at trial required the jury to infer that Swem was the person who had the knife and that he used it to stab Mr. Anderson.
The court ruled that, based on that, a circumstantial evidence instruction to the jury was warranted and that the lack of such instruction was not a “harmless error” in the jury’s reaching its verdict. In a decision released Friday, the court reversed Swem’s convictions and ordered that a new trial be held.
(1) comment
Another example of lousy Judges in NNY.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.