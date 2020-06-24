WATERTOWN — Donnie Lee Barrigar, 36, of Watertown, was arrested by Watertown city police on Wednesday. Mr. Barrigar was charged with one count of criminal tampering in the third degree, a misdemeanor.
On Saturday, Mr. Barrigar filmed himself removing a PRIDE flag from the flagpole outside of City Hall and stuffing it into City Hall’s drop-box. He uploaded the video to Youtube, where it received over 15,000 views.
According to a press release from city police, Mr. Barrigar is being held at the city jail pending arraignment.
He was expected to attend a protest organized in response to his removal of the flag at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
(2) comments
What? In jail. No appearance ticket? Hmmm, who would have predicted that?
Just another republican clown
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.