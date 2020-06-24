Donnie Lee Barrigar thinks he was well within his Constitutional rights when he took down the PRIDE flag that hung in front of City Hall over the weekend. The flag has since been rehung in front of Watertown's City Hall. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Donnie Lee Barrigar, 36, of Watertown, was arrested by Watertown city police on Wednesday. Mr. Barrigar was charged with one count of criminal tampering in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

On Saturday, Mr. Barrigar filmed himself removing a PRIDE flag from the flagpole outside of City Hall and stuffing it into City Hall’s drop-box. He uploaded the video to Youtube, where it received over 15,000 views.

According to a press release from city police, Mr. Barrigar is being held at the city jail pending arraignment.

He was expected to attend a protest organized in response to his removal of the flag at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

(2) comments

Holmes
Holmes

What? In jail. No appearance ticket? Hmmm, who would have predicted that?

rockloper
rockloper

Just another republican clown

