WATERTOWN — Two men have been indicted on allegations that they threatened another man with a knife and struck him in the head with a tire iron.
Aaron S. Whitmore, 36, and William A. Durgan, 35, both of Watertown, are charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. The charges were contained in a grand jury indictment handed up Tuesday in Jefferson County Court.
It is alleged that on July 8, the pair were involved in an incident in which Jordan Savage was struck in the head with a tire iron, causing a cut and substantial pain. It is further claimed that the pair struck and kicked Mr. Savage while a knife was displayed and that Mr. Durgan threatened Jeanie Fessette, struck her in the head and kicked her.
Other indictments include:
Karl J. Marshall, 37, Watertown, is charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. It is alleged that on Oct. 24 in the town of Brownville he possessed a Glock 9-mm handgun and magazines that had a large capacity ammunition feeding device and that he discharged a firearm in the vicinity of dwellings. It is further alleged that he drove with a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent on Route 12E in the town of Brownville the same day. A BAC of 0.08 percent or above is considered proof of intoxication under state law.
Charles Amankwaa, 36, Evans Mills, faces counts of third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree identity theft. It is alleged that on Dec. 18 in the town of LeRay he stole more than $3,000 worth of property belonging to Koffi Kouadio by unlawfully using Mr. Kouadio’s credit or debit card.
Brian W. Hall, 48, address not available, is charged with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a firearm, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. It is alleged that on Nov. 8, 2017, in the town of Ellisburg he possessed more than 16 ounces of marijuana and lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), as well as scales used to weigh the drugs and packaging for them. It is also claimed that he unlawfully possessed a revolver.
Gavin J. Simmons, also known as Gavin J. Collins, 19, Carthage, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and multiple traffic violations. It is alleged that on Dec. 20 in the town of Watertown he stole a 2018 Ford Focus belonging to Anthony Gill and fled from police in the vehicle along Hunt Street and Ridge Road.
Matthew R. Soluri, 39, Watertown, faces two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a single count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. It is alleged that on Oct. 25 in Watertown he had and sold heroin and fentanyl and that he had scales used to weigh the drugs.
Devante Q. Wadjas, 22, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, is charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. It is alleged that he possessed a metal blade while incarcerated at Cape Vincent Correctional Facility on March 10.
Blane A. Villarreal, 32, address not available, faces counts of felony aggravated DWI, felony DWI, operating an all-terrain vehicle on a public highway and failure to signal a turn. It is alleged that he drove an ATV with a BAC of 0.14 percent on April 7 on Bargy Road in the town of Lorraine and that he drove with a BAC of 0.19 percent on James Street in Clayton on June 7. Aggravated DWI is charged when a motorist’s BAC is alleged to be 0.18 percent or above.
Travis M. Lashure, 28, Watertown, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief. It is alleged that on April 12 in the town of Pamelia he caused more than $1,500 in damage to vehicles owned by Danny Gardner by intentionally striking Mr. Gardner’s vehicle with a vehicle that he was operating.
Joshua W. Gonio, 36, Watertown, and Nicole L. Hutchins, 34, Lowville, are each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that they possessed more than two ounces of methamphetamine and the ingredients needed to make the drug April 23 in the town of Theresa.
Craig W. Hein, 23, address not available, is charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that he possessed and sold LSD within the county on April 24 and May 3 and that he possessed the drug with the intent to sell it May 7.
Travis C. Snyder, 32, Watertown, and Christopher J. Hull, 44, Antwerp, are charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny. It is alleged that on March 15 they unlawfully entered the town of Antwerp residence of Sharon Hughes and stole unspecified property.
The grand jury also returned one prosecutor’s information, determining that there was insufficient evidence to support felony second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt charges against Christopher R. Scott, 32, Evans Mills, but bringing a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. Mr. Scott had been accused of pushing a sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a domestic incident at his residence in March.
