WATERTOWN — Richard M. Devine, 37, 845 Starbuck Ave., was charged by city police Wednesday with felony first-degree rape.
According to a police report, on July 12 at his listed residence, Mr. Devine allegedly had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent through forcible compulsion. The report states the woman tried to push him away and told him “no.”
Mr. Devine was arrested at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing.
In other police activity for Friday, Aug. 7, Ryan S. Jeffers, 28, 232 W. Main St. 23, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal mischief after he allegedly kicked-in the front door of an undisclosed address in the city.
A police report states the door was valued at $412.70. Mr. Jeffers allegedly damaged it back in March. He was arrested on Wednesday, processed in jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court.
