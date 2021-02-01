WATERTOWN — City police on Tuesday confirmed they are considering criminal activity in their investigation into the death of 19-year-old Rayne Stokes.
City police spokesperson Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said Tuesday that the matter is under criminal investigation, but did not say if there have been any new developments in the case.
Miss Stokes, of Carthage, was found unconscious, but alive, along the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk at about 3:05 a.m. on Jan. 22.
She was taken to Samaritan Medical Center by ambulance, where EMTs and medical staff attempted to resuscitate her for hours, unsuccessfully. She was pronounced dead at about 5:30 a.m.
At the time, city police only said they did not anticipate any danger to the public as a result of the incident, and refused further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
Days later, Rayne’s sister, Deidra Stokes, and father Donald Stokes said they believed Rayne’s death was the result of foul play. While identifying her body at the hospital, they said they saw what appeared to be significant bruising and wounds covering what they could see of her upper body — from her shoulders to her head.
On Jan. 28, more than 100 of Miss Stokes’ friends gathered at the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk for a candlelight vigil, remembering the teenager for her passions — animals and cheerleading — as well as her kindness.
“You look at Rayne and she would immediately light up,” said Kim Tryon, who was at the vigil. “She had a smile that could light up a room.”
