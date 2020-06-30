WATERTOWN — An arrest was made this week after a gun was reportedly fired on Meadow Avenue about two months ago.
On April 21, at around 9:54 p.m., city police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Meadow Avenue, where there was a report of a gun being fired on the street outside a residence during a domestic incident. The suspect fled the scene before patrols arrived.
Steven T. Carter, 31, 541 Water St., was located in the Jefferson County Court building on Monday and arrested for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Police said he fired the weapon in close proximity to Monique Farney, Abrianna Parson and Alexis Ezell.
He was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and three counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors. He was committed to the PSB on no bail following his arraignment.
