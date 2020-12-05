WATERTOWN — Police say a juvenile male was stabbed Friday evening after a fight between two groups on Starbuck Avenue.
At about 7:15 p.m., city police investigated an assault and weapons possession stemming from the fight at 845 Starbuck Ave.
The male who was stabbed was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the city police department at 315-782-2233.
City police were assisted by state police, the sheriff’s office, city fire and the Guilfoyle Emergency Medical Service.
