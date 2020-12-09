LOWVILLE — A state trooper based in Watertown has been suspended after he was charged over the weekend with sexual abuse, burglary and driving while intoxicated.
James R. Chartrand, 41, of Copenhagen, was suspended without pay after Lewis County sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Saturday, according to a state police spokesman. The spokesman said Mr. Chartrand has been a trooper since 2003 and was most recently part of Troop D in Watertown.
According to NY Databases, Mr. Chartrand’s salary was $131,371.40 as of 2017 — the latest information available.
Deputies said at about 5 a.m. Saturday, they stopped Mr. Chartrand in Copenhagen after a reported burglary complaint from a residence on Pine Grove Road in the town of Watson, which listed the suspect’s vehicle as a blue Ford F150 that left traveling toward Lowville. Mr. Chartrand was stopped, as his vehicle matched the description, and he was found to be allegedly operating it while intoxicated.
The sheriff’s office additionally charged Mr. Chartrand with second-degree burglary, first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree criminal mischief on the next day.
The arrest stems from a report of Mr. Chartrand subjecting a female to unwanted sexual contact, then allegedly illegally gaining entry to the victim’s residence in the town of Watson at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday.
He was processed at the Lewis County Public Safety Building, where he allegedly refused to provide a breath sample. Mr. Chartrand was also issued tickets for possession of an open container and refusal to submit to a breath screening test. He was arraigned on the DWI count virtually in Turin Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
He was then arraigned on the sexual abuse, burglary and criminal mischief charges in the West Turin Town Court and released under Lewis County Probation Department’s supervision to await further court proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.